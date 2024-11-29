News & Insights

Benchmark Holdings Updates Share Capital and Voting Rights

November 29, 2024 — 06:32 am EST

Benchmark Holdings (GB:BMK) has released an update.

Benchmark Holdings has announced that its total issued share capital now consists of 739,790,997 ordinary shares, all with voting rights. This update follows the routine exercise of options by employees, impacting the voting rights structure. Shareholders can use this figure to assess their interest in the company.

