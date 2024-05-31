Benchmark Holdings Announces Total Voting Rights

Benchmark Holdings (GB:BMK) has released an update.

As of May 31, 2024, Benchmark Holdings PLC announced its issued share capital totals 739,751,355 ordinary shares with no treasury shares, indicating all shares have voting rights. Shareholders can use this number as a reference for disclosing their interest changes in the company. This update complies with the FCA’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

