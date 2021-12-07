Benchmark EU carbon price hits record high at 85 euros a tonne

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Benchmark European carbon price CFI2Zc1 hit a record high on Tuesday afternoon, climbing to 85 euros a tonne for the first time since the European Union's carbon market launched in 2005.

The December 21 EUA contract CFI2Zc1 touched a high of 85.00 euros a tonne at 1613 GMT.

