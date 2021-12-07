Benchmark EU carbon price hits record high above 85 euros a tonne

By Marwa Rashad

LONDON, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Benchmark European carbon price CFI2Zc1 hit a record high on Tuesday afternoon, climbing above 85 euros a tonne for the first time since the European Union's carbon market launched in 2005.

The December 21 EUA contract CFI2Zc1 was trading at 85.23 euros a tonne at 1647 GMT.

Soaring European wholesale gas prices are encouraging more utilities to switch to carbon-heavy coal to generate electricity, requiring more carbon permits.

Gas-fired power plants had been cheaper to operate than their coal-burning equivalents for more than two years because of the added cost of carbon emissions, but that changed around July this year.

"While the current ultra-high natural gas prices have probably driven the EUA price to its current level of 85 euros per tonne, this will be likely the new normal level for the coming nine years to 2030," said Bjarne Schieldrop, chief commodities analyst at Nordic corporate bank SEB.

He added that a price of 100 euros could be reached before Christmas, before de-risking of ultra-high winter natural gas prices sets in.

Energy Aspects calculates that Europe's gas storage caverns, which ar etwo thirds full compared with 85% a year ago, could be depleted to only a fifth full by the end of March.

European wholesale power for coming months and beyond hit records on Tuesday on worries over the security of supply from France's fleet of nuclear reactors this winter.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad Editing by David Goodman)

