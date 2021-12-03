Benchmark EU carbon price hits record high above 80 euros/tonne

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - The Benchmark European carbon price CFI2Zc1 hit a new record high on Friday, climbing above 80 euros per tonne for the first time since the European Union's carbon market launched in 2005.

The December 21 EUA contract CFI2Zc1 touched a high of 80.17 euros per tonne at 0700 GMT on optimism over decarbonisation efforts that underpin pollution permits. It traded at 79.90 euros per tonne at 0706 GMT.

Prices had risen last week after Germany's incoming coalition government said it would prevent carbon prices in its country from falling below 60 euros/tonne.

Germany's climate protection policies, agreed by the incoming government, will underpin the price of penalties for polluters and incentivise decarbonisation.

(Reporting by Marwa Rashad; Editing by Jane Merriman)

