Benchmark EU carbon price falls 17% as investors retreat on Russia/Ukraine crisis

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - The benchmark European carbon price fell 17% on Tuesday morning as investors retreated from the market, seeking safe havens following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and on concerns that the EU's focus could be turned from reforms of the market.

The Benchmark December 2022 CFI2Zc1 contract was down 11.91 euros a tonne or almost 17.3% at 56.94 euros a tonne by 1000 GMT.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by John Stonestreet)

