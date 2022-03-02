Benchmark EU carbon price falls 17% as investors retreat on Russia/Ukraine crisis

Contributor
Susanna Twidale Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/RITZAU SCANPIX

The benchmark European carbon price fell 17% on Tuesday morning as investors retreated from the market, seeking safe havens following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and on concerns that the EU's focus could be turned from reforms of the market.

LONDON, March 2 (Reuters) - The benchmark European carbon price fell 17% on Tuesday morning as investors retreated from the market, seeking safe havens following Russia's invasion of Ukraine and on concerns that the EU's focus could be turned from reforms of the market.

The Benchmark December 2022 CFI2Zc1 contract was down 11.91 euros a tonne or almost 17.3% at 56.94 euros a tonne by 1000 GMT.

(Reporting By Susanna Twidale; editing by John Stonestreet)

((susanna.twidale@thomsonreuters.com; +44 207 5424753;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters