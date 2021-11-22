Benchmark EU carbon price breaches 70 EUR/tonne for first time

Nov 22 (Reuters) - The European benchmark price for carbon allowances on Monday climbed above 70 euros ($78.88) per tonne for the first time since the European Union's carbon market launched in 2005.

The December 21 EUA contract CFI2Zc1 touched a high of 70.22 euros per tonne. It traded at 69.97 euros per tonne by 0740 GMT.

The carbon market has been boosted by agreement on global carbon trading at the U.N. Climate Summit and surging gas prices, that lifted it above key technical resistance levels, according to analysts.

High gas prices make it more economical for power companies to burn coal, which emits twice the amount of carbon dioxide as gas power plants, requiring more carbon permits.

($1 = 0.8875 euros)

(Reporting by Nora Buli; Editing by Louise Heavens)

((marwa.rashad@thomsonreuters.com; +447823669044; Reuters Messaging: marwa.rashad.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net; Twitter: https://twitter.com/marwastweets))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.