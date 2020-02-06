Benchmark Electronics Slips To Loss In Q4; Sees Q1 Results In Line With View

(RTTNews) - Benchmark Electronics Inc. (BHE) reported that its fourth-quarter net loss was $6.93 million or $0.19 per share compared to net income of $27.72 million or $0.64 per share in the same quarter last year. The latest results were impacted by the ransomware incident.

Non-GAAP earnings per share was $0.27 down from $0.41 in the prior year. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.29 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Sales for the quarter decreased to $508.44 million from $657.05 million in the prior year. Wall Street analysts had a consensus revenue estimate of $519.33 million.

For the first quarter, the company expects GAAP earnings per share to be in the range of $0.22 - $0.28, non-GAAP earnings per share of $0.32 - $0.38, and revenue of $530 million- $570 million. Analysts expect the company to report earnings of $0.35 per share and revenues of $545 million for the first-quarter.

