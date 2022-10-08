Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly

Howard Marks put it nicely when he said that, rather than worrying about share price volatility, 'The possibility of permanent loss is the risk I worry about... and every practical investor I know worries about.' It's only natural to consider a company's balance sheet when you examine how risky it is, since debt is often involved when a business collapses. Importantly, Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) does carry debt. But the real question is whether this debt is making the company risky.

When Is Debt Dangerous?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. Part and parcel of capitalism is the process of 'creative destruction' where failed businesses are mercilessly liquidated by their bankers. While that is not too common, we often do see indebted companies permanently diluting shareholders because lenders force them to raise capital at a distressed price. Having said that, the most common situation is where a company manages its debt reasonably well - and to its own advantage. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

How Much Debt Does Benchmark Electronics Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at June 2022 Benchmark Electronics had debt of US$264.2m, up from US$139.1m in one year. On the flip side, it has US$262.3m in cash leading to net debt of about US$1.94m.

How Healthy Is Benchmark Electronics' Balance Sheet?

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Benchmark Electronics had liabilities of US$785.1m falling due within a year, and liabilities of US$395.9m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had US$262.3m in cash and US$625.7m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So its liabilities total US$293.0m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

This deficit isn't so bad because Benchmark Electronics is worth US$911.3m, and thus could probably raise enough capital to shore up its balance sheet, if the need arose. However, it is still worthwhile taking a close look at its ability to pay off debt. But either way, Benchmark Electronics has virtually no net debt, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load!

We use two main ratios to inform us about debt levels relative to earnings. The first is net debt divided by earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), while the second is how many times its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) covers its interest expense (or its interest cover, for short). This way, we consider both the absolute quantum of the debt, as well as the interest rates paid on it.

With debt at a measly 0.016 times EBITDA and EBIT covering interest a whopping 10.8 times, it's clear that Benchmark Electronics is not a desperate borrower. Indeed relative to its earnings its debt load seems light as a feather. On top of that, Benchmark Electronics grew its EBIT by 53% over the last twelve months, and that growth will make it easier to handle its debt. The balance sheet is clearly the area to focus on when you are analysing debt. But ultimately the future profitability of the business will decide if Benchmark Electronics can strengthen its balance sheet over time. So if you're focused on the future you can check out this free report showing analyst profit forecasts.

Finally, while the tax-man may adore accounting profits, lenders only accept cold hard cash. So we clearly need to look at whether that EBIT is leading to corresponding free cash flow. During the last three years, Benchmark Electronics burned a lot of cash. While that may be a result of expenditure for growth, it does make the debt far more risky.

Our View

Benchmark Electronics's conversion of EBIT to free cash flow was a real negative on this analysis, although the other factors we considered were considerably better. In particular, we are dazzled with its EBIT growth rate. When we consider all the elements mentioned above, it seems to us that Benchmark Electronics is managing its debt quite well. Having said that, the load is sufficiently heavy that we would recommend any shareholders keep a close eye on it. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Benchmark Electronics (1 is concerning) you should be aware of.

If you're interested in investing in businesses that can grow profits without the burden of debt, then check out this free list of growing businesses that have net cash on the balance sheet.

