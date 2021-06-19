Benchmark Electronics' (NYSE:BHE) Dividend Will Be Increased To US$0.17

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 14th of July to US$0.17. This will take the annual payment to 2.2% of the stock price, which is above what most companies in the industry pay.

Benchmark Electronics' Dividend Is Well Covered By Earnings

While it is great to have a strong dividend yield, we should also consider whether the payment is sustainable. Before making this announcement, Benchmark Electronics' dividend was higher than its profits, but the free cash flows quite comfortably covered it. Healthy cash flows are always a positive sign, especially when they quite easily cover the dividend.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 116.4%. Under the assumption that the dividend will continue along recent trends, we think the payout ratio could be 60% which would be quite comfortable going to take the dividend forward.

Benchmark Electronics Is Still Building Its Track Record

Looking back, the dividend has been stable, but the company hasn't been paying a dividend for very long so we can't be confident that the dividend will remain stable through all economic environments. The first annual payment during the last 3 years was US$0.60 in 2018, and the most recent fiscal year payment was US$0.66. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 3.2% over that duration. Benchmark Electronics hasn't been paying a dividend for very long, so we wouldn't get to excited about its record of growth just yet.

Dividend Growth Potential Is Shaky

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. However, initial appearances might be deceiving. Over the past five years, it looks as though Benchmark Electronics' EPS has declined at around 23% a year. Such rapid declines definitely have the potential to constrain dividend payments if the trend continues into the future. However, the next year is actually looking up, with earnings set to rise. We would just wait until it becomes a pattern before getting too excited.

The Dividend Could Prove To Be Unreliable

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Benchmark Electronics will make a great income stock. The payments haven't been particularly stable and we don't see huge growth potential, but with the dividend well covered by cash flows it could prove to be reliable over the short term. We don't think Benchmark Electronics is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. Still, investors need to consider a host of other factors, apart from dividend payments, when analysing a company. As an example, we've identified 2 warning signs for Benchmark Electronics that you should be aware of before investing. We have also put together a list of global stocks with a solid dividend.

