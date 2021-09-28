Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2021

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BHE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.13% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $27.96, the dividend yield is 2.36%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHE was $27.96, representing a -14.13% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.56 and a 42.15% increase over the 52 week low of $19.67.

BHE is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A). BHE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.79.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bhe Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BHE through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BHE as a top-10 holding:

First Trust DJ Select MicroCap ETF (FDM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FDM with an increase of 2.45% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BHE at 0.87%.

