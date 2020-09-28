Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 29, 2020

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 29, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 14, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BHE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BHE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $19.74, the dividend yield is 3.24%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHE was $19.74, representing a -47.16% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.36 and a 40.4% increase over the 52 week low of $14.06.

BHE is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). BHE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.01.

