Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 30, 2021

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.16 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BHE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BHE has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHE was $30.11, representing a -6.37% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.16 and a 68.49% increase over the 52 week low of $17.87.

BHE is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). BHE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.38.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BHE Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.