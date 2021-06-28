Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 29, 2021

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on July 14, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BHE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.13% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $28.86, the dividend yield is 2.29%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BHE was $28.86, representing a -11.36% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.56 and a 53.92% increase over the 52 week low of $18.75.

BHE is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A). BHE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.5.

