Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 29, 2021

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (BHE) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.165 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 13, 2022. Shareholders who purchased BHE prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that BHE has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $26.99, the dividend yield is 2.45%.
The previous trading day's last sale of BHE was $26.99, representing a -17.11% decrease from the 52 week high of $32.56 and a 21.3% increase over the 52 week low of $22.25.
BHE is a part of the Technology sector, which includes companies such as ABB Ltd (ABB) and Amphenol Corporation (APH). BHE's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.86.
For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the bhe Dividend History page.
