Benchmark Electronics Inc Reveals Retreat In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year

The company's bottom line came in at $3.64 million, or $0.10 per share. This compares with $14.00 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Benchmark Electronics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $19.22 million or $0.52 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 6.5% to $631.76 million from $675.58 million last year.

Benchmark Electronics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $3.64 Mln. vs. $14.00 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.10 vs. $0.38 last year. -Revenue: $631.76 Mln vs. $675.58 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.52 - $0.58 Next quarter revenue guidance: $615 - $665 Mln

