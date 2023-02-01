Benchmark Electronics Inc Q4 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) released earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $21 million, or $0.60 per share. This compares with $12 million, or $0.35 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Benchmark Electronics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $21 million or $0.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.59 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 18.6% to $751 million from $633 million last year.

Benchmark Electronics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $21 Mln. vs. $12 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.60 vs. $0.35 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.59 -Revenue (Q4): $751 Mln vs. $633 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.39 - $0.45 Next quarter revenue guidance: $640-$680 mln

