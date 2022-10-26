Benchmark Electronics Inc Q3 Profit Increases, beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) released a profit for its third quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $18.8 million, or $0.53 per share. This compares with $8.1 million, or $0.23 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, Benchmark Electronics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $20 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.52 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 34.9% to $771.6 million from $571.9 million last year.

Benchmark Electronics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $18.8 Mln. vs. $8.1 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.53 vs. $0.23 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.52 -Revenue (Q3): $771.6 Mln vs. $571.9 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.58 - $0.62 Next quarter revenue guidance: $760 - $800 mln

