Benchmark Electronics Inc Q2 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) released a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $15.5 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $14.0 million, or $0.39 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Benchmark Electronics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $21.0 million or $0.57 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 9.2% to $665.9 million from $733.2 million last year.

Benchmark Electronics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $15.5 Mln. vs. $14.0 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.43 vs. $0.39 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $665.9 Mln vs. $733.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.52 - $0.58 Next quarter revenue guidance: $630-$670 mln

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.