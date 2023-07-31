Benchmark Electronics Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) reported a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $14 million, or $0.39 per share. This compares with $17 million, or $0.49 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Excluding items, Benchmark Electronics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $17 million or $0.48 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.47 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.7% to $733 million from $728 million last year.

Benchmark Electronics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): $14 Mln. vs. $17 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.39 vs. $0.49 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.47 -Revenue (Q2): $733 Mln vs. $728 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.51 to $0.59 Next quarter revenue guidance: $680 to $720 mln

