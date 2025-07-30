Benchmark Electronics Inc Q2 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) released earnings for second quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $0.97 million, or $0.03 per share. This compares with $15.53 million, or $0.43 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Benchmark Electronics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $19.99 million or $0.55 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.54 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period fell 3.5% to $642.34 million from $665.90 million last year.

Benchmark Electronics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $0.97 Mln. vs. $15.53 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.03 vs. $0.43 last year. -Revenue: $642.34 Mln vs. $665.90 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.56 - $0.62 Next quarter revenue guidance: $635 - $685 Mln

