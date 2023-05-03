News & Insights

Benchmark Electronics Inc Q1 Profit Increases, Inline With Estimates

May 03, 2023 — 04:18 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) released a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $12 million, or $0.35 per share. This compares with $11 million, or $0.31 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Excluding items, Benchmark Electronics Inc reported adjusted earnings of $15 million or $0.42 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.42 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 9.3% to $695 million from $636 million last year.

Benchmark Electronics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $12 Mln. vs. $11 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.35 vs. $0.31 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.42 -Revenue (Q1): $695 Mln vs. $636 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $0.43 - $0.49 Next quarter revenue guidance: $670-$710 mln

