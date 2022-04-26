Benchmark Electronics Inc Bottom Line Advances In Q1, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Benchmark Electronics Inc (BHE) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $10.9 million, or $0.31 per share. This compares with $7.92 million, or $0.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.34 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 25.8% to $636.1 million from $505.7 million last year.

Benchmark Electronics Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $10.9 Mln. vs. $7.92 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.31 vs. $0.22 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $0.34 -Revenue (Q1): $636.1 Mln vs. $505.7 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: 0.33-$0.39 Next quarter revenue guidance: 615-655 Bln

