Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Price Target Increased by 36.33% to 85.17

The average one-year price target for Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) has been revised to $85.17 / share. This is an increase of 36.33% from the prior estimate of $62.48 dated April 25, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $62.62 to a high of $105.00 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 1.05% from the latest reported closing price of $86.07 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 262 funds or institutions reporting positions in Benchmark Electronics. This is an decrease of 209 owner(s) or 44.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHE is 0.05%, an increase of 50.40%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 14.00% to 40,530K shares. The put/call ratio of BHE is 0.08, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Vanguard Portfolio Management holds 3,142K shares representing 8.76% ownership of the company.

Franklin Resources holds 2,761K shares representing 7.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,907K shares , representing a decrease of 5.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHE by 26.03% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,753K shares representing 4.88% ownership of the company.

Vanguard Capital Management holds 1,559K shares representing 4.35% ownership of the company.

American Century Companies holds 1,335K shares representing 3.72% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,328K shares , representing an increase of 0.51%.

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