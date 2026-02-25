Benchmark Electronics (BHE) Price Target Increased by 15.17% to 61.96

The average one-year price target for Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) has been revised to $61.96 / share. This is an increase of 15.17% from the prior estimate of $53.80 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $68.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 3.99% from the latest reported closing price of $59.59 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 454 funds or institutions reporting positions in Benchmark Electronics. This is an decrease of 83 owner(s) or 15.46% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BHE is 0.09%, an increase of 10.84%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.79% to 46,227K shares. The put/call ratio of BHE is 0.27, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 2,907K shares representing 8.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,688K shares , representing an increase of 7.52%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHE by 81.09% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,150K shares representing 6.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,224K shares , representing a decrease of 3.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BHE by 2.14% over the last quarter.

Earnest Partners holds 1,753K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company.

SDVY - First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 1,668K shares representing 4.68% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,191K shares , representing an increase of 28.61%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHE by 36.81% over the last quarter.

FRVLX - Franklin Small Cap Value Fund holds 1,463K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,376K shares , representing an increase of 5.94%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BHE by 15.67% over the last quarter.

