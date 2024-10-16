Benchmark Downgrades Transocean (BRSE:RIGN)

Fintel reports that on October 15, 2024, Benchmark downgraded their outlook for Transocean (BRSE:RIGN) from Buy to Hold.

There are 644 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transocean. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.62% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RIGN is 0.22%, an increase of 9.73%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 10.17% to 726,848K shares.

Primecap Management holds 56,119K shares representing 6.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,744K shares , representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIGN by 16.75% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 47,205K shares representing 5.39% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,335K shares , representing an increase of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIGN by 14.49% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 31,003K shares representing 3.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,785K shares , representing an increase of 10.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIGN by 8.71% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,077K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,346K shares , representing a decrease of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RIGN by 18.11% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 22,915K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

