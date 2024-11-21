Benchmark Downgrades Jacobs Solutions (LSE:0JOI)

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2024, Benchmark downgraded their outlook for Jacobs Solutions (LSE:0JOI) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 15.68% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Jacobs Solutions is 154.78 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 123.70 GBX to a high of 183.36 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 15.68% from its latest reported closing price of 133.80 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Jacobs Solutions is 18,088MM, an increase of 57.27%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,409 funds or institutions reporting positions in Jacobs Solutions. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.73% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0JOI is 0.24%, an increase of 3.88%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.40% to 125,719K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 8,528K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company.

Primecap Management holds 5,271K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,582K shares , representing a decrease of 5.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JOI by 10.15% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,078K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,920K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JOI by 62.17% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,961K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,960K shares , representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JOI by 11.61% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 3,224K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,326K shares , representing a decrease of 3.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0JOI by 50.49% over the last quarter.

