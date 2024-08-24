Benchmark Downgrades iQIYI, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0XWG)

Fintel reports that on August 23, 2024, Benchmark downgraded their outlook for iQIYI, Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (LSE:0XWG) from Buy to Hold.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 327 funds or institutions reporting positions in iQIYI, Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 16 owner(s) or 5.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0XWG is 0.16%, an increase of 12.60%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.94% to 384,289K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Goldman Sachs Group holds 31,203K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,172K shares , representing a decrease of 3.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XWG by 19.72% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 26,806K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,622K shares , representing an increase of 41.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0XWG by 44.57% over the last quarter.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. holds 25,375K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,348K shares , representing an increase of 11.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XWG by 2.46% over the last quarter.

FIL holds 24,586K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 26,500K shares , representing a decrease of 7.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XWG by 55.07% over the last quarter.

KWEB - KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF holds 18,448K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,860K shares , representing an increase of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0XWG by 10.80% over the last quarter.

