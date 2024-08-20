Benchmark Downgrades Codexis (LSE:0I0X)

Fintel reports that on August 19, 2024, Benchmark downgraded their outlook for Codexis (LSE:0I0X) from Buy to Hold.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 162.19% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Codexis is 7.45 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 3.10 GBX to a high of 11.83 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 162.19% from its latest reported closing price of 2.84 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Codexis is 91MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -1.04.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 290 funds or institutions reporting positions in Codexis. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I0X is 0.06%, an increase of 2.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.50% to 60,520K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Nantahala Capital Management holds 3,630K shares representing 5.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,462K shares , representing a decrease of 22.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I0X by 25.60% over the last quarter.

Opaleye Management holds 3,455K shares representing 4.87% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,120K shares , representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I0X by 3.13% over the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 2,709K shares representing 3.82% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,445K shares , representing a decrease of 27.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I0X by 72.78% over the last quarter.

Telemark Asset Management holds 2,696K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,076K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,073K shares , representing an increase of 0.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I0X by 4.48% over the last quarter.

