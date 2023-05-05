Benchmark Downgrades Arconic (ARNC)

Fintel reports that on May 5, 2023, Benchmark downgraded their outlook for Arconic (NYSE:ARNC) from Buy to Hold .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.08% Downside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Arconic is 23.12. The forecasts range from a low of 21.21 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 20.08% from its latest reported closing price of 28.93.

The projected annual revenue for Arconic is 9,274MM, an increase of 6.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 590 funds or institutions reporting positions in Arconic. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 1.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ARNC is 0.14%, an increase of 9.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.66% to 107,340K shares. The put/call ratio of ARNC is 1.80, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,522K shares representing 7.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,512K shares, representing an increase of 0.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARNC by 13.13% over the last quarter.

Orbis Allan Gray holds 5,490K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,077K shares, representing a decrease of 10.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARNC by 8.62% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 4,882K shares representing 4.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,895K shares, representing a decrease of 0.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARNC by 16.56% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,095K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,064K shares, representing an increase of 0.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARNC by 15.83% over the last quarter.

FDVLX - Fidelity Value Fund holds 2,791K shares representing 2.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares, representing an increase of 3.27%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ARNC by 7.66% over the last quarter.

Arconic Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Arconic Corporation, headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a leading provider of aluminum sheet, plate and extrusions, as well as innovative architectural products, that advance the ground transportation, aerospace, industrial, packaging and building and construction markets.

