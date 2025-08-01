Benchmark (BHE) Q2 EPS Beats by 2%

Key Points Non-GAAP EPS of $0.55 beat estimates by $0.01 in Q2 2025; GAAP revenue of $642 million in Q2 2025 topped expectations by $3 million.

Year-on-year, both non-GAAP earnings and revenue declined in Q1 2025, but new bookings reached a multi-year record in Q2 2025.

Ongoing sector weakness most evident in Advanced Computing & Communications, while Semi-Cap and Aerospace & Defense revenue grew in Q1 2025.

These 10 stocks could mint the next wave of millionaires ›

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE), a provider of engineering and manufacturing services for complex, regulated markets, reported its second quarter 2025 earnings on July 30, 2025. The company Non-GAAP earnings per share and GAAP revenue for Q2 2025 slightly exceeded expectations. Non-GAAP EPS was $0.55 in Q2 2025, ahead of the $0.54 analyst estimate, while GAAP revenue was $642 million in Q2 2025, $3 million higher than consensus forecasts. However, Compared to Q2 2024, both GAAP and non-GAAP revenue and earnings declined. Management highlighted a multi-year record in new bookings in Q2 2025, signaling recovering demand, and overall, the quarter showed stabilization rather than robust growth.

Metric Q2 2025 Q2 2025 Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $0.55 $0.54 $0.57 (3.5%) Revenue (Non-GAAP) $642 million $639.0 million $666 million (3.6%) Operating Margin (GAAP) 3.2% 4.1% (0.9 pp) Operating Margin (Non-GAAP) 4.7% 5.1% (0.4 pp) Free Cash Flow (Used) (Non-GAAP) ($15.1 million) $47.3 million N/A

Overview of Benchmark Electronics’s Business and Focus Areas

Benchmark operates as an electronic manufacturing services (EMS) provider. Its projects focus mainly on high-complexity, regulated industries such as aerospace and defense, medical devices, semiconductor capital equipment, and advanced computing and communication. This specialization requires rigorous quality standards and technical expertise.

The company’s recent strategy emphasizes building deeper customer relationships, expanding design and engineering offerings, and further developing a flexible, global manufacturing footprint. Recent efforts have prioritized operational excellence and cost management, differentiating Benchmark from more commoditized contract manufacturers. Key success factors now include maintaining strong ties with major customers, tightening supply chain efficiency, and investing in advanced capabilities and regional expansion.

Quarter Highlights: Financial and Operational Developments

During the quarter, Benchmark saw continued outperformance in sectors like semiconductor capital equipment (semi-cap) and aerospace & defense (A&D). Semi-cap revenue reached $190 million in Q2 2025, making up 30% of total sales and up 10% from Q2 2024. A&D followed with $126 million in revenue, up 15% year over year. These gains offset declines in the medical and industrial sectors, and a steep drop in Advanced Computing & Communications (AC&C), which delivered $74 million in GAAP sales, down 44% from Q2 2024.

Bookings hit a multi-year high, a positive signal for forward demand. The CEO noted, “we achieved a multi-year record in new bookings during Q2 2025,” However, the impact of these bookings has not yet fully translated into revenue, partly due to customers’ longer decision cycles and ongoing sector-specific challenges such as tariff and trade uncertainties.

Benchmark continues to invest in expanding its manufacturing footprint, particularly within North America and Malaysia. About 36% of its production capacity is in the US (as stated by management in April 2025), and more than 55% of its total global manufacturing capacity is located across North America, allowing the company to flexibly address supply chain changes and customer requests for nearshoring or reshoring. Facility investments in Penang, Malaysia are underway to meet growing semi-cap demand. The company also emphasized its advanced engineering and design services, which have helped secure competitive “takeaways” from rivals and build a robust pipeline, particularly in medical and industrial verticals.

Operationally, margin performance was mixed. Non-GAAP gross margin held steady at 10.2% in Q2 2025, just above management’s threshold for healthy performance. Non-GAAP operating margin ticked up to 4.7% in Q2 2025 from 4.6% in Q1 2025 but remained below the company’s stated 5%+ objective for non-GAAP operating margin in Q1 and Q2 2025. Free cash flow was negative, while inventory days improved to 83 in Q2 2025 from 90 in Q2 2024, indicating some progress in supply chain management. Though there were ongoing restructuring and legal settlement costs incorporated in the adjusted numbers.

Looking Ahead: Guidance and Watch Points

For its third quarter, Benchmark guided for revenue between $635 million and $685 million in Q3 2025, with non-GAAP EPS expected in the $0.56 to $0.62 range in Q3 2025. The company plans to continue investing in areas that drive long-term differentiation, especially advanced design and early-stage engineering services.

Management reiterated that forward visibility is supported by the record new bookings, though it acknowledged that bookings may take longer to turn into actual revenue due to shifts in customer planning and broader geopolitical factors. No major one-time events or acquisitions were highlighted for the period. Benchmark Electronics does pay a quarterly dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 1,036%* — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 181% for the S&P 500.

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now, available when you join Stock Advisor.

See the stocks »

*Stock Advisor returns as of July 29, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.