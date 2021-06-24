US Markets
CFLT

Benchmark-backed Confluent valued at over $11 bln in Nasdaq debut

Contributor
Sohini Podder Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Dado Ruvic

Shares of Confluent Inc jumped more than 22% in their U.S. stock market debut on Thursday, giving it a market capitalization of over $11 billion, underscoring a surge in demand for live-streaming software as companies increasingly move events online due to the pandemic.

June 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Confluent Inc CFLT.O jumped more than 22% in their U.S. stock market debut on Thursday, giving it a market capitalization of over $11 billion, underscoring a surge in demand for live-streaming software as companies increasingly move events online due to the pandemic.

(Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((sohini.podder@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CFLT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular