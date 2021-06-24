Benchmark-backed Confluent valued at over $11 bln in Nasdaq debut

June 24 (Reuters) - Shares of Confluent Inc CFLT.O jumped more than 22% in their U.S. stock market debut on Thursday, giving it a market capitalization of over $11 billion, underscoring a surge in demand for live-streaming software as companies increasingly move events online due to the pandemic.

