Benchmark 10-Year Treasury Yields Just Hit a Record Low

The 10-year Treasury yield is the latest bond-market benchmark to reach an all-time low as Wall Street worries about the spread of the coronavirus.

Treasuries rallied broadly and stocks sold off sharply on Tuesday, as U.S. authorities said they expect the new coronavirus to spread within American communities. That news pushed the benchmark 10-year yield down to 1.312% around 2:10 p.m. New York time, below the previous record low of 1.318% set in July 2016.

Yields declined as investors sought out havens from the coronavirus storm. The S&P 500 was down 2% and the Dow Jones Industrial Average had fallen 2.2%.

The benchmark 10-year note’s yield has been trading below that on three-month Treasury debt. That pricing anomaly, known as an inverted yield curve, is considered a sign of approaching recession, especially if it lasts for three months or more.

At the very least, the inverted yield curve reflects expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates at some point in coming years. Markets are assigning a more than 50% probability of a Fed rate cut starting in June.

U.S. 30-year Treasury yields have also hit a series of record lows, starting on Friday. The long-bond yield was trading at 1.789% Tuesday afternoon. The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond exchange-traded fund was up 0.8% in afternoon trading.

