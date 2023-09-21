News & Insights

Benchmark 10-year JGB futures extend gains after BOJ decision

September 21, 2023 — 11:30 pm EDT

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark 10-year JGB futures extended gains following the Bank of Japan's decision on Friday to keep its accommodative policy settings unchanged.

Benchmark 10-year futures were up 0.17 points. Japanese government bond yields were unchanged from the morning session.

