Benchmark 10-year JGB futures extend gains after BOJ decision

TOKYO, Sept 22 (Reuters) - Japan's benchmark 10-year JGB futures extended gains following the Bank of Japan's decision on Friday to keep its accommodative policy settings unchanged.

Benchmark 10-year futures were up 0.17 points. Japanese government bond yields were unchanged from the morning session.

(Reporting by Junko Fujita Editing by Shri Navaratnam )

