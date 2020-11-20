BEN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $20.42, changing hands as low as $20.39 per share. Franklin Resources Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BEN's low point in its 52 week range is $14.91 per share, with $28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.49. The BEN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.