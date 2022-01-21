BEN Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Friday, shares of Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.35, changing hands as low as $31.77 per share. Franklin Resources Inc shares are currently trading down about 1.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BEN's low point in its 52 week range is $24.91 per share, with $38.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.30. The BEN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

