Ben & Jerry's loses bid to halt sales in West Bank

NEW YORK, Aug 22 (Reuters) - A federal judge on Monday rejected Ben & Jerry's attempt to force its parent company Unilever Plc ULVR.L to immediately stop selling or marketing its ice cream in the Israeli-occupied West Bank.

Burlington, Vermont-based Ben & Jerry's sued Unilever in July to try to stop the sale of its Israel business to the local licensee, Avi Zinger.

Unilever's sale to Zinger keeps the ice cream for sale in the West Bank, which Ben & Jerry's has said is "inconsistent" with its values."

