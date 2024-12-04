News & Insights

BEN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

December 04, 2024

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $23.03, changing hands as high as $23.05 per share. Franklin Resources Inc shares are currently trading up about 2.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average: Franklin Resources Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, BEN's low point in its 52 week range is $18.945 per share, with $30.32 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $23.07. The BEN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

