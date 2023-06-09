BEN Crosses Above Key Moving Average Level

In trading on Friday, shares of Franklin Resources Inc (Symbol: BEN) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $26.41, changing hands as high as $26.55 per share. Franklin Resources Inc shares are currently trading up about 1.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BEN's low point in its 52 week range is $20.2373 per share, with $34.365 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $26.59. The BEN DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

