Bemobi Tech (BSP:BMOB3) Price Target Decreased by 25.57% to 19.89

The average one-year price target for Bemobi Tech (BSP:BMOB3) has been revised to 19.89 / share. This is an decrease of 25.57% from the prior estimate of 26.72 dated September 6, 2022.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.16 to a high of 26.25 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 62.50% from the latest reported closing price of 12.24 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 16 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bemobi Tech. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BMOB3 is 0.01%, a decrease of 6.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.54% to 487K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 202K shares representing 0.23% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 206K shares, representing a decrease of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BMOB3 by 2.52% over the last quarter.

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 74K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 64K shares, representing an increase of 12.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMOB3 by 10.90% over the last quarter.

EWX - SPDR(R) S&P(R) EMERGING MARKETS SMALL CAP ETF holds 45K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AVEM - Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF holds 41K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 31.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BMOB3 by 3.15% over the last quarter.

DFA INVESTMENT DIMENSIONS GROUP INC - Emerging Markets Social Core Equity Portfolio Shares holds 25K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

