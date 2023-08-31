BEML (NSE:BEML) Price Target Increased by 7.78% to 1,866.09

The average one-year price target for BEML (NSE:BEML) has been revised to 1,866.09 / share. This is an increase of 7.78% from the prior estimate of 1,731.45 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,847.29 to a high of 1,921.50 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 11.23% from the latest reported closing price of 2,102.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 24 funds or institutions reporting positions in BEML. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEML is 0.02%, a decrease of 0.51%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 405K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 121K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 85K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 53K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DGS - WisdomTree Emerging Markets SmallCap Dividend Fund N holds 25K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing an increase of 0.34%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEML by 26.93% over the last quarter.

SMIN - iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF holds 21K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24K shares, representing a decrease of 17.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEML by 2.85% over the last quarter.

