BEML (NSE:BEML) Price Target Increased by 7.57% to 2,007.36

The average one-year price target for BEML (NSE:BEML) has been revised to 2,007.36 / share. This is an increase of 7.57% from the prior estimate of 1,866.09 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 1,848.30 to a high of 2,211.30 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.13% from the latest reported closing price of 2,010.00 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in BEML. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 8.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BEML is 0.02%, an increase of 48.99%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.55% to 459K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFCEX - Emerging Markets Core Equity Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 121K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund - Dimensional Emerging Markets Value Fund holds 85K shares representing 0.20% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Dfa Investment Trust Co - The Emerging Markets Small Cap Series holds 55K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares, representing an increase of 2.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEML by 59.87% over the last quarter.

GERIX - Goldman Sachs Emerging Markets Equity Insights Fund Institutional holds 39K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company.

SMIN - iShares MSCI India Small-Cap ETF holds 27K shares representing 0.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21K shares, representing an increase of 24.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BEML by 40.76% over the last quarter.

