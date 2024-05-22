News & Insights

BeMetals Strikes Major Copper Discovery in Zambia

May 22, 2024 — 11:39 am EDT

BeMetals (TSE:BMET) has released an update.

BeMetals Corp. has reported the discovery of significant copper sulphide mineralization at their Pangeni Copper Project in Zambia, with drill results revealing extensive zones comparable to major mines in the region. The findings from three of four new core holes suggest the potential for a substantial copper deposit, with mineralization extending over 1.7 kilometers and open in multiple directions. This advancement is underscored by the favorable copper market and Zambia’s supportive mining environment.

