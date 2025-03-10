Belpointe OZ Reports Increased Quarterly Net Asset Value to $439.5 Million as of December 31, 2024

Belpointe OZ reports a quarterly NAV increase to $439 million, driven by positive asset valuations in Florida developments.

Belpointe PREP, LLC, a qualified opportunity fund trading on NYSE American as Belpointe OZ, announced an increase in its unaudited quarterly net asset value (NAV) to $439,479,873, or $119.94 per Class A Unit, as of December 31, 2024, up from $97.93 as of September 30, 2024. This rise is largely attributed to improved valuations of its Florida assets, particularly the Aster & Links development in Sarasota, which is progressing in leasing. CEO Brandon Lacoff highlighted ongoing developments, including the Viv project in St. Petersburg, expected to begin leasing later in the year. Belpointe OZ emphasizes high-quality investments in Opportunity Zones, aiming to deliver long-term tax benefits and substantial value for investors. The company has over 2,500 units in its development pipeline with total project costs exceeding $1.3 billion, and has filed with the SEC to offer additional investment opportunities.

Potential Positives

Belpointe OZ reported a significant increase in its unaudited quarterly net asset value (NAV), rising from $97.93 to $119.94 per Class A Unit, indicating positive portfolio performance and asset valuations.

The company is making solid progress with its key developments in Florida, particularly the flagship Aster & Links project in Sarasota and the Viv project in St. Petersburg, enhancing investor confidence.

Belpointe OZ's focus on high-quality Opportunity Zone investments provides long-term tax advantages, which can be attractive to investors seeking value creation.

The pipeline of over 2,500 units representing a total project cost of over $1.3 billion highlights the company's growth potential and commitment to expanding its portfolio.

Potential Negatives

The press release highlights that the net asset value (NAV) is not calculated according to U.S. GAAP, which may raise concerns for investors about the reliability and comparability of the reported financial metrics.

The statement indicates that the fair value of the company's real estate assets may be affected by unknown circumstances and events after December 31, 2024, introducing uncertainty about future valuations.

It warns that investing in the Class A units involves a high degree of risk, including the potential for a complete loss of investment, which could deter potential investors.

FAQ

What is Belpointe OZ's quarterly net asset value as of December 31, 2024?

Belpointe OZ's unaudited quarterly net asset value is $439,479,873, or $119.94 per Class A Unit.

Why did Belpointe OZ's NAV increase in the last quarter?

The increase was primarily due to updated valuations for Florida assets and progress in flagship developments.

What are Aster & Links and Viv in relation to Belpointe OZ?

Aster & Links is a development in Sarasota, FL, while Viv is a construction project in St. Petersburg, FL.

What are the risks associated with investing in Belpointe OZ?

Investing in Belpointe OZ involves risks, including potential loss of principal and uncertainties related to future market performance.

How can I learn more about Belpointe OZ's offerings?

You can visit investors.belpointeoz.com or read their most recent prospectus for detailed information.

Full Release



GREENWICH, Conn., March 10, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Belpointe PREP, LLC (NYSE American: OZ) (“Belpointe OZ,” “we,” “us,” “our” or the “Company”), a publicly traded qualified opportunity fund, today announced its unaudited quarterly net asset value (“NAV”) as of December 31, 2024, of $439,479,873 or $119.94 per Class A Unit.





The approximately $22 increase in our unaudited quarterly NAV, from $97.93 as of September 30, 2024 to $119.94 as of December 31, 2024, is primarily due to updated valuations for Belpointe OZ’s Florida assets, reflecting continued progress across our portfolio.





“Our flagship development, Aster & Links in Sarasota, FL, is making solid lease-up progress, contributing significantly to our increased valuation,” said Brandon Lacoff, CEO of Belpointe OZ. “Additionally, Viv, our development in St. Petersburg, FL, is advancing well in its construction phase, and we anticipate beginning leasing later this year.”





Belpointe OZ continues to focus on high-quality Opportunity Zone investments, benefiting from long-term tax advantages while creating significant value for investors. As the Company’s portfolio progresses, management remains committed to executing on its strategic vision.





For more information about Belpointe OZ, please visit



investors.belpointeoz.com



.





For more information about the luxury community at Aster & Links, please visit



asterandlinks.com



.







About





Net Asset Value







NAV is not a measure used under accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America (“U.S. GAAP”), and the valuations of and certain adjustments made to our assets and liabilities used in the determination of NAV will differ from U.S. GAAP. You should not consider NAV to be equivalent to members’ capital or any other U.S. GAAP measure. For information on how Belpointe OZ calculates NAV, see the “Net Asset Value Calculation and Valuation Policies” section of our prospectus.





In calculating its NAV, Belpointe OZ adjusted for the transaction costs and equity premium associated with its acquisition of Belpointe REIT, Inc., however, did not adjust for gains or distributions distributable to the manager pursuant to the manager’s Class B units based on the conclusion that such amounts would be immaterial.





The fair value of Belpointe OZ’s real estate assets may have been impacted after December 31, 2024 by circumstances and events that are as of yet unknown. Past performance is not necessarily indicative of future results. All investments involve risk including the loss of principal.







About





Belpointe





OZ







Belpointe OZ is a publicly traded qualified opportunity fund, listed on NYSE American under the symbol “OZ.” To date, Belpointe OZ has over 2,500 units in its development pipeline throughout four cities, representing an approximate total project cost of over $1.3 billion.





Belpointe OZ has filed two registration statements (including a combined prospectus) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offer and sale of up to an aggregate of $1,500,000,000 of Class A units representing limited liability interests in Belpointe OZ (the “Class A units”). Before you invest, you should read Belpointe OZ’s most recent prospectus and the other documents that it has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Belpointe OZ and the offering. Investing in Belpointe OZ’s Class A units involves a high degree of risk, including a complete loss of investment. Prior to making an investment decision, you should carefully consider Belpointe OZ’s investment objectives and strategy, risk factors, fees and expenses and any tax consequences that may results from an investment in Belpointe OZ’s Class A units. To view Belpointe OZ’s most recent prospectus containing this and other important information visit



sec.gov



or



investors.belpointeoz.com



. Alternatively, you may request Belpointe OZ send you the prospectus by calling (203) 883-1944 or emailing



IR@belpointeoz.com



. Read the prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision.







Cautionary





Note





Regarding





Forward-Looking





Statements







Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.







Investor Relations and Media Contact:







Cody H. Laidlaw





Belpointe PREP, LLC





255 Glenville Road





Greenwich, Connecticut 06831







IR@belpointeoz.com







203-883-1944



