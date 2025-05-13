Belpointe OZ Announces Successful Leasing of One-Third of Units at Aster & Links Luxury Apartment Community in Sarasota

Belpointe OZ announces one-third of Aster & Links' units leased post-grand opening, highlighting demand for luxury living in Sarasota.

Quiver AI Summary

Belpointe PREP, LLC, also known as Belpointe OZ, has announced that its flagship property, Aster & Links, a luxury mixed-use apartment community in downtown Sarasota, has successfully leased about one-third of its residential units since its grand opening in April 2025. This development features 424 upscale apartments, offering a range of one-, two-, and three-bedroom layouts, as well as two-level penthouses, all equipped with high-end amenities. Aster & Links is strategically located near local arts and dining attractions, enhancing its appeal to potential residents. The community also includes approximately 60,000 square feet of retail space with several established and upcoming retailers. CEO Brandon Lacoff expressed satisfaction with the positive reception from the Sarasota community, highlighting the demand for sophisticated living spaces.

Potential Positives

Aster & Links has successfully leased approximately one-third of its residential units shortly after its grand opening, indicating strong demand for the property.

The community is well-positioned in downtown Sarasota, attracting residents who seek a dynamic coastal lifestyle, which enhances the company's appeal and potential for future leases.

The development includes approximately 60,000 square feet of curated retail, which is expected to enhance the overall living experience and attract further foot traffic to the area.

The company has a substantial development pipeline of over 2,500 units across four cities, representing a significant investment of over $1.3 billion, indicating robust growth potential and confidence in its business model.

Potential Negatives

Only approximately one-third of the residential units have been leased following the grand opening, indicating a potentially slower than expected market absorption for Aster & Links.



The press release highlights a significant investment in future development ($1.3 billion in the pipeline), which may raise concerns about financial risk and management of funds given the current leasing performance.



The company emphasizes a "high degree of risk" associated with investing in their Class A units, which may deter potential investors and signal instability or concern about future performance.

FAQ

What is Aster & Links in Sarasota?

Aster & Links is a premier 424-unit mixed-use luxury apartment community located in downtown Sarasota, offering modern residential units and retail spaces.

How many units have been leased at Aster & Links?

Aster & Links has successfully leased approximately one-third of its residential units since its grand opening in early April.

What amenities does Aster & Links offer?

Aster & Links features luxury amenities, including spacious apartments, two-level penthouses, and approximately 60,000 square feet of curated retail space.

Who can I contact for more information about Aster & Links?

For more information or to schedule a tour, visit asterandlinks.com or call 888-680-3897.

What is Belpointe OZ?

Belpointe OZ is a publicly traded qualified opportunity fund, focused on developing residential and mixed-use properties, including Aster & Links.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$OZ Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 14 institutional investors add shares of $OZ stock to their portfolio, and 14 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





Sarasota, FL, May 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Belpointe PREP, LLC (“Belpointe OZ,” “we,” “us,” “our” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: OZ), a publicly traded qualified opportunity fund, is proud to announce that its flagship asset, Aster & Links, a premier 424-unit mixed-use luxury apartment community, has successfully leased approximately one-third of its residential units. This milestone follows Aster & Links’ highly anticipated grand opening celebration held in early April, marking the official debut of what we believe is one of Sarasota’s most exciting new residential addresses.





Situated in the heart of downtown Sarasota, Aster & Links offers residents an elevated living experience with thoughtfully designed and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, many featuring powder rooms or dens perfect for entertaining. Two-level penthouses provide soaring ceilings, grand townhome-style layouts, and premium appliance packages, complemented by world-class amenities that rival high-end resorts. Perfectly positioned in the heart of Sarasota—just steps from vibrant arts, dining, and waterfront attractions—Aster & Links continues to attract discerning residents seeking a dynamic yet relaxed coastal lifestyle.





“We are thrilled with the overwhelmingly positive response from the Sarasota community,” said Brandon Lacoff, CEO of Belpointe OZ. “Reaching this milestone validates the demand for a sophisticated residential offering that combines modern design, resort-style amenities, and unparalleled walkability.”





In addition, Aster & Links features approximately 60,000 square feet of curated retail, including Sprouts Farmers Market



®



, OfKors



®



Cafe, Isabel Boutique, Servis1st Bank



®



, and SkinSpirit



®



, with more retailers coming soon.





For additional information or to schedule a private tour, please visit



asterandlinks.com



or call 888-680-3897.







About Aster & Links







Aster & Links is one of Sarasota’s premier mixed-use luxury communities, offering sophisticated rental residences and vibrant retail in the heart of downtown. With distinctive design, upscale amenities, and an unbeatable location, Aster & Links delivers an exceptional living experience infused with comfort, connection, and culture. Learn more at



asterandlinks.com



or calling 888-680-3897.







About Belpointe OZ







Belpointe OZ is a publicly traded qualified opportunity fund, listed on NYSE American under the symbol “OZ.” To date, Belpointe OZ has over 2,500 units in its development pipeline throughout four cities, representing an approximate total project cost of over $1.3 billion.





Belpointe OZ has filed two registration statements (including a combined prospectus) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) for the offer and sale of up to an aggregate of $1,500,000,000 of Class A units representing limited liability interests in Belpointe OZ (the “Class A units”). Before you invest, you should read Belpointe OZ’s most recent prospectus and the other documents that it has filed with the SEC for more complete information about Belpointe OZ and the offering. Investing in Belpointe OZ’s Class A units involves a high degree of risk, including a complete loss of investment. Prior to making an investment decision, you should carefully consider Belpointe OZ’s investment objectives and strategy, risk factors, fees and expenses and any tax consequences that may results from an investment in Belpointe OZ’s Class A units. To view Belpointe OZ’s most recent prospectus containing this and other important information visit



sec.gov



or



investors.belpointeoz.com



. Alternatively, you may request Belpointe OZ send you the prospectus by calling (203) 883-1944 or emailing



IR@belpointeoz.com



. Read the prospectus in its entirety before making an investment decision.







Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements







Certain statements in this press release may be considered forward-looking, such as statements containing estimates, projections and other forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words and phrases such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “seek,” “should,” “will,” “would,” “expect,” “objective,” “projection,” “forecast,” “goal,” “guidance,” “outlook,” “effort,” “target” or the negative of such words and other comparable terminology. However, the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Any forward-looking statements expressing an expectation or belief as to future events is expressed in good faith and believed to be reasonable at the time such forward-looking statement is made. However, these statements are not guarantees of future events and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors beyond our control. Therefore, we caution you against relying on any of these forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed in any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable law, including federal securities laws, we do not intend to update any of the forward-looking statements to conform them to actual results or revised expectations.







Investor Relations and Media Contact:







Cody H. Laidlaw





Belpointe PREP, LLC





255 Glenville Road





Greenwich, Connecticut 06831







IR@belpointeoz.com







203-883-1944



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.