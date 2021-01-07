Belo Monte dam operators told to increase flow into Xingu River

By Luciano Costa

SAO PAULO, Jan 7 (Reuters) - Brazil's environmental agency has ordered the operators of the Belo Monte hydro dam to increase the outflow into the Xingu River this month due to environmental and local community concerns, a document seen by Reuters on Thursday shows.

Norte Energia, Belo Monte's owner, said in a statement that more outflow will mean less water for the hydroelectric turbines to produce energy, without saying how much power generation would be affected.

Ibama, the Brazilian environment agency, did not respond to a Reuters request for comment.

The outflow to the Xingu River should temporarily be set at 3,100 cubic meters per second, about three times the original level, until Ibama finishes its analysis for the rest of 2021 by the end of January, the Jan. 5 dated Ibama document says.

Environmental and indigenous advocates have criticized the construction of the Belo Monte megadam for overly reducing the water levels in the Xingu River, damaging the local environment and traditional fishing.

(Reporting by Luciano Costa; Writing by Ana Mano; Editing by Brad Haynes and Alexander Smith)

