Bellway Updates on Share Capital and Voting Rights

November 01, 2024 — 05:07 am EDT

Bellway (GB:BWY) has released an update.

Bellway p.l.c. has announced that its issued share capital consists of 118,982,479 ordinary shares, with a total of 118,656,365 voting rights as of October 31, 2024. The Bellway Employee Benefit Trust holds 326,114 shares but has waived its voting and dividend rights. This update provides crucial information for investors monitoring Bellway’s stock performance.

