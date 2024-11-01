Bellway Updates on Share Capital and Voting Rights

Bellway (GB:BWY) has released an update.

Bellway p.l.c. has announced that its issued share capital consists of 118,982,479 ordinary shares, with a total of 118,656,365 voting rights as of October 31, 2024. The Bellway Employee Benefit Trust holds 326,114 shares but has waived its voting and dividend rights. This update provides crucial information for investors monitoring Bellway’s stock performance.

For further insights into GB:BWY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.