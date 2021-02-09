Bellway sees strong demand for new homes

Feb 9 (Reuters) - Homebuilder Bellway Plc BWY.L on Tuesday reported strong demand for new homes as low lending rates and a temporary cut in stamp duty boosted activity in the sector.

The Newcastle-based company, which builds everything from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes and luxury penthouses, said its order book as at Jan. 31, 2020 comprised 5,889 homes, compared with 4,598 units a year earlier.

(Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri and Tomasz Janowski)

