News & Insights

Stocks

Bellway Sees Stake Reduction by Major Shareholder

November 01, 2024 — 04:22 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Bellway (GB:BWY) has released an update.

Polaris Capital Management LLC has reduced its stake in Bellway PLC, crossing a significant threshold by lowering its voting rights from 3.94% to 2.84% as of October 30, 2024. This shift in holdings could potentially influence investor sentiment and market dynamics around Bellway’s shares. Investors might find this change noteworthy as it reflects strategic adjustments by a major shareholder.

For further insights into GB:BWY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.