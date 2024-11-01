Bellway Sees Stake Reduction by Major Shareholder

Bellway (GB:BWY) has released an update.

Polaris Capital Management LLC has reduced its stake in Bellway PLC, crossing a significant threshold by lowering its voting rights from 3.94% to 2.84% as of October 30, 2024. This shift in holdings could potentially influence investor sentiment and market dynamics around Bellway’s shares. Investors might find this change noteworthy as it reflects strategic adjustments by a major shareholder.

For further insights into GB:BWY stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.