Bellway reports higher annual profit on strong demand for homes

Contributor
Samantha Machado Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TOBY MELVILLE

Oct 15 (Reuters) - British housebuilder Bellway Plc BWY.L reported higher annual pretax profit on Tuesday, buttressed by strong demand for its affordable homes, the government's help-to-buy scheme and low interest rates in a tough real estate market.

The company, which builds everything from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes and luxury penthouses, said profit rose 3.4% to 662.6 million pounds ($836.07 million)for the year ended July 31.

($1 = 0.7925 pounds)

